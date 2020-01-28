Rep. Bob Merski holds first in series of business roundtable discussions

Local business owners are getting a chance to tell Harrisburg what’s needed to help companies succeed in Pennsylvania.

This is the first of what’s expected to be a series of meeting with State Representative Bob Merski. Merski is asking business leaders for suggestions on what Harrisburg can do, issues like affordable health care and reasonable business taxes. Equally important is finding workers who will show up on time, pass a drug test and be ready to learn.

“It’s always important for me. I think a good elected official listens to the people, and so this is one way to hear what people say and take that information to make informed decisions back in Harrisburg.” Merski said.

A second roundtable begins at 3 p.m. and Merski says more such sessions will be planned in the future.