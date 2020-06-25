Rep. Bob Merski holds public Q&A session regarding Erie County moving to green phase

State Rep. Bob Merski says there are still a lot of questions from taxpayers on the eve of Erie County going green at midnight.

He says his office has been fielding questions from residents and business owners looking for guidance in what is and what is not allowed under the green guidelines.

Merski says while places like gyms and hair salons can open, it’s still important to wear masks and maintain social distancing. He says the rules can also change as we learn more about what increases the risks.

“Just as they did with yellow, when they opened yellow to outdoor seating, you’ll see that as we refine the stages based on the new information.” Merski said.

