Rep. Bob Merski holds session to educate residents on voting changes

Erie residents had a second opportunity to learn about voting changes in Pennsylvania tonight.

State Rep. Bob Merski held a modernizing the vote session at the Summit Township Municipal Building. This session informed voters about no-excuse mail in ballots and allows voters to see how the new voting machines operate.

“Change is always hard for everyone, so we always want everyone to feel confident and comfortable with what they’re doing and we want people to know about the changes and not be surprised.” said Emily Walsh, District Director for Rep. Merski.