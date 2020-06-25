Rep. Bob Merski to hold Q&A event on Erie County moving to green phase

1  of  2
Local News
If you have any questions on Erie County moving to the green phase, State Rep. Bob Merski could have some answers for you.

Rep. Merski is hosting a live Q&A event Thursday to deal with Erie’s move to the green phase. Merski’s live event will begin at 3:00 p.m. and hopefully will answer residents’ questions about the county’s move to the green phase of the state’s reopen plan.

Joining Merski will be two officials from the state department of health to join in answering questions. This event will be streamed live on Facebook.

