Rep. Curt Sonney announces over $200,000 in state funding for area volunteer fire departments

Local News
Rep. Curt Sonney announced today that 20 volunteer fire and ambulance companies through the fourth district have qualified to receive a total of $223,559 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, this according to a news release from Rep. Sonney’s office.

All funding comes from slot machine gaming and some of the projects include construction or renovation of a facility, purchase of equipment as well as training.

“This is great news for our district,” Sonney said. “Our communities are blessed with hard working and dedicated fire and ambulance companies. I am pleased we are able to support them with additional funding from the state so they can continue to serve our communities.”

Here is a list of district grants for fire and ambulance companies and the amount of the awards.

  • Brookside Volunteer Fire Company- $13,426.46
  • City of Corry Fire Department- $12,194.10
  • Crescent Hose Company- $11,509.46
  • Elgin Beaver Dam Hose Company- $11,920.24
  • Fairfield Hose Company- $12,057.17
  • Fuller Hose Company No. 1- $12,604.88
  • Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company- $12,057.17
  • Harborcreek Fire Department- $12,878.74
  • Kuhl Hose Company- $14,248.03
  • Stancliff Hose Company- $12,194.10
  • Union City Volunteer Fire Department- $12,467.96
  • Wattsburg Hose Company- $11,509.46

Here is a list of ambulance companies as well as their grants:

  • Brook Volunteer Fire Company EMS- $9,192.44
  • Crescent Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44
  • Fairfield Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44
  • Harborcreek Fire Department EMS- $7,540.99
  • Kuhl Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44
  • Stancliff Hose Company EMS- $8,383.72
  • Wattsburg Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44

All of the fire and rescue departments must be actively reporting to PenFIRS to be eligible to receive this grant.

