Rep. Curt Sonney announces over $200,000 in state funding for area volunteer fire departments

Rep. Curt Sonney announced today that 20 volunteer fire and ambulance companies through the fourth district have qualified to receive a total of $223,559 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, this according to a news release from Rep. Sonney’s office.
All funding comes from slot machine gaming and some of the projects include construction or renovation of a facility, purchase of equipment as well as training.
“This is great news for our district,” Sonney said. “Our communities are blessed with hard working and dedicated fire and ambulance companies. I am pleased we are able to support them with additional funding from the state so they can continue to serve our communities.”
Here is a list of district grants for fire and ambulance companies and the amount of the awards.
- Brookside Volunteer Fire Company- $13,426.46
- City of Corry Fire Department- $12,194.10
- Crescent Hose Company- $11,509.46
- Elgin Beaver Dam Hose Company- $11,920.24
- Fairfield Hose Company- $12,057.17
- Fuller Hose Company No. 1- $12,604.88
- Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company- $12,057.17
- Harborcreek Fire Department- $12,878.74
- Kuhl Hose Company- $14,248.03
- Stancliff Hose Company- $12,194.10
- Union City Volunteer Fire Department- $12,467.96
- Wattsburg Hose Company- $11,509.46
Here is a list of ambulance companies as well as their grants:
- Brook Volunteer Fire Company EMS- $9,192.44
- Crescent Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44
- Fairfield Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44
- Harborcreek Fire Department EMS- $7,540.99
- Kuhl Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44
- Stancliff Hose Company EMS- $8,383.72
- Wattsburg Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44
All of the fire and rescue departments must be actively reporting to PenFIRS to be eligible to receive this grant.