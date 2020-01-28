Rep. Curt Sonney announces over $200,000 in state funding for area volunteer fire departments

Rep. Curt Sonney announced today that 20 volunteer fire and ambulance companies through the fourth district have qualified to receive a total of $223,559 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, this according to a news release from Rep. Sonney’s office.

All funding comes from slot machine gaming and some of the projects include construction or renovation of a facility, purchase of equipment as well as training.

“This is great news for our district,” Sonney said. “Our communities are blessed with hard working and dedicated fire and ambulance companies. I am pleased we are able to support them with additional funding from the state so they can continue to serve our communities.”

Here is a list of district grants for fire and ambulance companies and the amount of the awards.

Brookside Volunteer Fire Company- $13,426.46

City of Corry Fire Department- $12,194.10

Crescent Hose Company- $11,509.46

Elgin Beaver Dam Hose Company- $11,920.24

Fairfield Hose Company- $12,057.17

Fuller Hose Company No. 1- $12,604.88

Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company- $12,057.17

Harborcreek Fire Department- $12,878.74

Kuhl Hose Company- $14,248.03

Stancliff Hose Company- $12,194.10

Union City Volunteer Fire Department- $12,467.96

Wattsburg Hose Company- $11,509.46

Here is a list of ambulance companies as well as their grants:

Brook Volunteer Fire Company EMS- $9,192.44

Crescent Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44

Fairfield Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44

Harborcreek Fire Department EMS- $7,540.99

Kuhl Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44

Stancliff Hose Company EMS- $8,383.72

Wattsburg Hose Company EMS- $9,192.44

All of the fire and rescue departments must be actively reporting to PenFIRS to be eligible to receive this grant.