Rep. Harkins issues statement on Pittsburgh bridge collapse

State Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie) is weighing in after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday morning, injuring nearly a dozen people.

The Forbes Avenue bridge over Frick Park in Pittsburgh collapsed just hours before President Joe Biden was expected to visit the city to talk about his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and efforts to strengthen supply chains in America.

Rep. Harkins issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“To awaken to this news today out of Pittsburgh was both terrifying and disturbing. I have family, friends and former UPS colleagues who use that bridge daily. Thank God no one was killed, and let’s hope those who were injured recover quickly.

It is ironic that the collapse happened the same day of the president’s planned trip to Pittsburgh to discuss critical infrastructure rebuilding and investment.

Restoring the bridge – a lifeline to so many in the community – will not be a small investment. It will take significant cooperation and call on government at all levels to work together to get the job done.

The collapse raises the chilling question: How many other bridges – including those in Erie – are in a similar condition? It should cause alarm bells to go off throughout every level of government.

Reviewing the safety and structural integrity of every Pennsylvania bridge has to be a top priority, and we should commit every available resource we have to make sure the public is safe.”

State Rep. Pat Harkins