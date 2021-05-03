Rep. Kelly announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition winners

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly today announced the winners of the 2021 PA-16 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition takes place annually and winners from each participating district have their art displayed in the United States Capitol. Kelly displays the second place, third place, and honorable mention pieces in his Washington, D.C. office.

“Thank you to all students who participated in the Congressional Art Competition and showcased their incredible skills” said Kelly. “Every single submission was beautiful and the judges had their work cut out for them. I would also like to thank all the art teachers who continuously go above and beyond to support their students and encourage them to explore their unique talents. Congratulations to our top award winners for 2021. As I view the winning artwork in my offices and on my way to vote, I’m always reminded of the exceptional people I am so proud to serve.”

The Winners

First Place: Hayley Gallagher from Hickory High School with her artwork entitled ‘Patton’

Second Place: Nora Logue from Hickory High School with her artwork entitled ‘Nature’s Mirror’

Third Place: Cynthia Torrence from Hickory High School with her artwork entitled ‘A Different World’

Honorable Mention: Bailey Grossman from Mercer Area High School and her artwork entitled ‘Future.’