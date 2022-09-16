There’s new information about the Summit Township site used to house 144 migrant girls in April 2021.

It’s being provided by Congressman Mike Kelly.

Several documents were included in a press release from Rep. Kelly’s office on Friday. Those documents coming from the Department of Health and Human Services following what the press release called a 17-month inquiry.

One of the documents is identified as the contract between the federal government and the owners of the dorm on Oliver Road that was used as an emergency intake site.

In a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, dated today, Kelly writes the contract suggests the cost would be between one and ten million dollars.

He’s now asking for the exact amount paid, among other things.