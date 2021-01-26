Rep. Merski announces month-long food and care product drive

State Rep. Bob Merski has announced a month-long nonperishable food and personal care product drive to help families struggling during the pandemic.

The drive will kick off Feb. 1st in partnership with the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network and the Glenwood Park YMCA.

“We have an incredibly caring community,” Merski said. “The personal care products drive we hosted last year was a huge success and went a long way toward helping families. This year, with the pandemic creating an even greater need, we are expanding the drive to include non-perishable food and pantry items. I know Erie residents will rise to the occasion.”

Anyone able to donate should bring new, sealed nonperishable food items and personal care products to:

Rep. Merski’s district office at 3901 Liberty St.

His Summit Township satellite office (open Tuesdays only) at 1230 Townhall Road W.

The Glenwood Park YMCA at 3727 Cherry St.

Or the Pressed book and coffee shop at 1535 W. 8th St.

Merski said the following nonperishable pantry items and personal care products are especially helpful:

canned foods (soup, fruit, vegetables, stew, fish, and beans).

pasta/rice/instant mashed potatoes.

peanut butter/applesauce.

boxed cereal/oatmeal.

granola bars/crackers.

herbs and spices.

infant formula/baby food.

toothpaste/toothbrushes.

soap/shampoo/deodorant.

toilet paper.

disposable razors/shaving cream.

feminine hygiene products.

Residents wishing to learn more about the drive can contact Merski’s office at 455-6319.