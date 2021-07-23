Erie Water receives $6.5 million grant from PENNVEST

To address aging infrastructure and public health, state Rep. Bob Merski, the Democratic State Representative of Erie, announced on Friday the Erie City Water Authority has been selected to receive a $6.5 million state grant to replace 1,300 service connections.

“This grant is vital to helping replace these aging water connections – some of which contain lead components – without putting the entire burden on the ratepayers of Erie,” Merski said. “This is exactly the type of investment our state should be making – helping communities help their residents, and I’ll keep working in Harrisburg to make that happen.”

The $6.5 million grant was awarded by the state’s Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. Since it was established in 1988, the Authority has funded more than 3,000 clean water projects throughout Pennsylvania, providing nearly $10 billion in funding.

In addition to the Pennvest grant, Merski also reminded area businesses and nonprofits that he is co-hosting a seminar on Aug. 5th with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to provide expert tips to tap into state funding opportunities. The event is called, “A Guide to Pennsylvania Grants.”

The event will be held at 10 a.m. in the Admiral Room of the Blasco Library, at 160 E. Front St.

“With so many small businesses and nonprofits still hurting from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to know what funding opportunities are out there and how to tap into them,” Merski said. “Our seminar will feature expert tips and a question-and-answer session to help business owners and organizations maximize their chances for success.”

Attendance is limited, so if you are interested in attending the seminar, call 814-455-6319 to RSVP in advance.

