State Representative Bob Merski is partnering with LECOM for their annual Flu Shot Clinic.

Rep. Merski said it’s important to provide this service to the community to help everyone stay healthy this flu season.

It was also an opportunity for residents to meet the state representative in person.

Merski said it’s important to keep the community healthy, which is why he said he got his flu shot today.

“The CDC is telling us this is going to be a very bad flu season, so it was important for me to lead by example and get my flu shot, so that I keep my family and the people I’m around in the community healthy,” said Bob Merski, state representative.

Merski and LECOM are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot.