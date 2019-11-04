Rep. Merski to host month-long personal care products drive

Rep. Bob Merski (D-Erie) announced in a news conference today that he is kicking off a month-long personal care products drive.

Rep. Merski, in partnership with the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network and the Glenwood Park YMCA, will be holding the drive to ensure that all residents in the district have access to essential items such as soap, shampoo, toilet paper, and toothpaste.

“Personal care isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity, and one that deeply affects our self-esteem and capacity to succeed in life,” Merski said. “A family’s ability to practice personal hygiene should never depend on their income level. Unfortunately, assistance programs don’t always cover these products.

“I’m holding this drive because no family should ever have to worry about finding the means to stay clean and healthy. I’m optimistic the drive will be a success because I know what a caring community we share.”

Merski said those able to donate should bring new, sealed personal care items to his office at 3901 Liberty Street; his Summit Township satellite office (open Tuesdays only) located at 1230 Townhall Road West; or the Glenwood Park YMCA located at 3727 Cherry St. 16508.



The following items are especially helpful:

toothpaste and toothbrushes.

deodorant.

shampoo.

toilet paper.

body wash.

bar soap.

disposable razors and shaving cream.

feminine hygiene products.

Residents wishing to learn more about the drive should contact Rep. Merski’s office at (814) 455-6319.