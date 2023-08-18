As the strike at Wabtec nears the two month mark, a U.S. representative commented on the importance of reaching an acceptable agreement as soon as possible.

Congressman Mike Kelly said in a statement, in part:

“As this strike nears its two-month mark, I believe it is in the best interest of Erie’s economy, western Pennsylvania, and the 1,400 families impacted by these negotiations for all parties to reach a deal as soon as possible.”

The two sides are apparently closer to a new contract, that’s according to the Wabtec website following yesterday’s round of contract talks.

The company reports “The parties reached a tentative agreement on new language pertaining to vacation scheduling.”

Negotiations are scheduled to resume next Tuesday and Wednesday, and according to his office, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman will be appearing at a UE union rally planned for Monday at noon in Napier Park.