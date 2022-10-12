(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican State Representative Mike Kelly was in Erie Wednesday to launch the Job Creators Network’s (JCN) “Great Opportunity Bus Tour.”

They set up at Team Hardinger on West 18th Street, and met with area politicians and small business leaders for the “Great Opportunity Project” campaign.

Over the next two weeks, the tour will cover five states. JCN is the country’s only conservative small business organization advocating for lower taxes and less regulation across America.

“I know in my life, I was a small businessman, and it’s hard. It’s hard making payroll twice a month, sometimes you pay everybody but yourself just because business is tough. But I can tell you how much respect I have for people that go into small business, and they are on their own. They are really on their own,” said Rep. Mike Kelly R, PA 16th District.

After Wednesday’s event, the bus will head towards Stuart, Florida for an event on Friday.