Rep. Mike Kelly issues statement in favor of court tossing state mail-in voting law

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled the state’s no-excuse mail-in voting law unconstitutional.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) issued a statement in favor of the decision. This follows a lawsuit Rep. Kelly and former U.S. House of Representatives candidate Sean Parnell brought forth following the 2020 general election, in which Kelly and Parnell challenged Act 77’s constitutionality.

Rep. Kelly claims the Pennsylvania Constitution outlines the reasons a person can vote by mail, but does not permit for universal no-excuse mail-in voting. In 2021, Rep. Kelly wrote an op-ed outlining his concerns about Act 77.

“The ruling by the Commonwealth Court is exactly why I led the challenge of Act 77 over a year ago. Act 77 is unconstitutional and deserves further review,” Kelly said. “Any changes to Pennsylvania’s voting laws are required to take place through a Constitutional amendment, not legislation. That is why I filed my lawsuit after the 2020 election. I’m pleased to see the Court advance this case that will create stronger, more secure mail-in voting laws in our great commonwealth.”

Governor Wolf’s administration is expected to appeal the decision.