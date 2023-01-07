(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) released a statement early Saturday morning after Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was appointed as the next Speaker of the House.

In the statement, Kelly expressed his support for McCarthy while also expressing their goals of lowering the cost of living, securing borders and energy independence.

“I’ve been proud to support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. With this historic process behind us, I trust he will work to unite the House Republican Conference and include all of our Conference’s diverse group of voices and ideas for our common goals: lowering the cost of living, securing our borders, and making America energy independent once again,” Kelly said.

Kelly voted for McCarthy in all 15 votes for Speaker of the House.