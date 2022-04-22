(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A legal fight over the immigration policy known as Title 42 now includes Congressman Mike Kelly.

Over 50 members of Congress, including Kelly, have filed court papers in support of a Title 42 injunction lawsuit.

The Trump-era policy allows the U.S. to more quickly expel migrants crossing the southern border.

“The Biden Administration has shown weak leadership when it comes to securing our southern border, and that has resulted in record-high illegal immigration. We must do everything we can to protect our borders and Title 42 is a necessary short-term solution,. I call on the Biden Administration to work together with Congress to develop a long-term plan that will prevent the flood of illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and human trafficking at our southern border.” U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (PA-16)

President Joe Biden announced the policy would end on May 23, 2022.