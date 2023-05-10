U.S. Representative Mike Kelly has joined forces with legislators representing three other states to introduce a bill in both the senate and house to designate America’s longest highway as the ‘National Medal of Honor Highway.’

The grass-roots movement would designate Route 20, which runs more than 3,000 miles across the country from Hancock, Massachusetts — through Erie County — and all the way to Newport, Oregon.

The sponsors of the bill say it’s a way to pay tribute to the over 3,500 medal of honor recipients both living and passed.

“What it does do, is that it means an awful lot to medal of honor winners and to our country. I think it’s time for us, as much as we find times to be on separate issues and be apart, I think it’s great to see us work together to honor people who have done an incredible job of defending our country,” said Rep. Mike Kelly.

All 12 states along Route 20 have already designated Highway 20 as a medal of honor highway. Wednesday’s bill would cement that designation on a federal level.