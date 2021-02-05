Rep. Mike Kelly proposes anti-abortion law

New legislation from local Representative Mike Kelly could make it harder to have an abortion in America.

If the proposal becomes law, it would prevent any abortions in cases where doctors can hear the fetal heartbeat. That traditionally takes place between the 10th and 12th week of a pregnancy, but in some cases it can happen as early as six weeks.

“I’m just encouraging people when you hear that heartbeat, understand there’s a new little girl or little boy coming into your life, and if it’s not the right time for you we still have the adoption option,” said Rep. Mike Kelly, R, U.S. House-16th District.

The bill also outlines the penalties doctors could face if they violate the legislation.