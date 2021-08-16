Rep. Mike Kelly releases statement on unfolding events in Afghanistan

Representative Mike Kelly issued a statement about the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

Rep. Kelly released the following statement as the Taliban has reportedly taken control of much of the country, including the capital of Kabul:

“The unfolding horror in Afghanistan is a sobering reminder of the evil in this world, particularly now as we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. Our Afghan friends who have been fighting side by side with Americans against the Taliban for nearly two decades are once again living under tyranny and the lives of U.S. citizens who remain in the country are at great risk.



“While the temptation is to debate the failures of our policy regarding the stability of Afghanistan, our highest priority should be the safe evacuation of American citizens and our allies that are in grave danger as the Taliban takeover threatens their very lives. America has always been united any time we’ve faced a crisis or tragedy. That time has come again.”

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)