Rep. Mike Kelly supports funding increase for Great Lakes restoration

The Environmental Protection Agency today outlined its plan to use a $20 million increase in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Congress provides money for the GLRI annually through the Environmental Protection Agency, which shares funding with other federal agencies as part of a larger effort to preserve and restore the Great Lakes.

Rep. Mike Kelly issued a statement after the announcement.

“I am proud to support the ongoing effort to preserve and restore the Great Lakes, which are among America’s most valuable natural resources. Lake Erie is part of western Pennsylvania’s identity and provides us with numerous economic and recreational opportunities, so I thank the Trump Administration and the EPA for their continued commitment to keeping the Great Lakes great for future generations.”

According to the EPA, the additional FY2020 funding will be used for the following purposes: