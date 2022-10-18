Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Gannon University will be awarded new grant funding in hopes of garnering a pathway for students in the STEM field.

According to a release, U.S. Represenative Mike Kelly (R-PA) will present Gannon University with $500,000 in Community Project Funding the university received in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget on Oct. 19 at 2:15 p.m. The funding is designated toward the Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge at Gannon University (IHACK) Program.

This funding will be used to create a STEM pathway for middle and high school students in the National Youth Cyber Education Program and provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in engineering fields, among other initiatives.

These programs will improve workforce development and prepare students for well-paying jobs in fields that need qualified workers.