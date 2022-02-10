Rep. Mike Kelly to host tele-town hall to help with new tax filing season

On Thursday, February 10th, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly announced that he will hold a telephone-town hall on Thursday, February 17th at 6:00 p.m. regarding the new tax-filing season.

Kelly will be joined by officials from the IRS and from the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate to help constituents navigate the annual tax filing process.

Tax filing can be a confusing and difficult process for some people, so we want to help them as best we can. Tele-town halls are a great and effective way to help so many people at once. I look forward to speaking with everyone,” U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly

The tele-town hall is scheduled to last for approximately one hour and you can stream the event live on Rep. Kelly’s website.