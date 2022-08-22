Blood banks across the U.S. are in crisis mode.

To help address the issue, Representative Mike Kelly made a visit to a blood drive on Peach Street Monday afternoon.

Donations have dropped dramatically during the pandemic and numbers have failed to bounce back since.

Twenty percent of donations to the Community Blood Bank tend to come from high school and college students who hopefully will continue to donate with the school year kicking off again.

Rep. Kelly is hoping to encourage more people to donate with his visit.

“Well I think it’s like a lot of things in life. Until you need blood, you don’t know how critical the supplies are right now. We are in a crisis mode right now. This is a Community Blood Bank on Peach Street. If we’re not getting donations here, we’re not getting enough donations to take care of our community,” said Mike Kelly, (R), U.S. Representative 16th District of PA.

