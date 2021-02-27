Rep. Mike Kelly votes against ‘American Rescue Plan’

(NEXSTAR) - While stimulus checks may get most of the headlines from the sweeping stimulus bill Democrats are pushing through Congress, families with young children may actually be in line for some additional relief – and another set of checks – from relief proposals in the package.

For those who only pay attention to their taxes on April 14th, two big direct benefits for parents might be confusing. The vote in the House of Representatives advanced expanded benefits for most parents and an additional boost for those who pay out of pocket for childcare in order to work.