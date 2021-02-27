Rep. Mike Kelly votes against ‘American Rescue Plan’

On Friday night, , the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bill that Democrats call pandemic relief.
U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) voted against the measure and issued this statement:
“No amount of deficit spending will heal an economy that remains locked down. This so-called American Rescue Plan focuses more on progressive pet projects than opening America while only 9% of this bill focuses on COVID testing and vaccine distribution. Congress’ top priorities must be to get Americans back to work, our kids back to school, more efficient vaccine distribution, and a return to fiscal sanity so we can get our country back on a path to prosperity.”