Rep. Parke Wentling announces over $300,000 for Crawford, Erie and Mercer Community Park and Recreation Projects

Rep. Parke Wentling today announced that the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has awarded grants which total $328,800 to fund recreational improvement and conservation projects benefiting communities in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties, this according to a news release from Rep. Wentling’s office.

Here is a list of the specific grant amounts as well as community recipients.

$40,000 was awarded for the rehabilitation of Gibson Park, which will include the construction of a comfort station as well as ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

The trustees of Conneaut Lake Park were awarded $112,300 for the rehabilitation of Conneaut Lake Park. This will include the construction of pavilions as well as ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related improvements.

Albion Borough was awarded $20,500 for the preparation of a Master Site Development Plan for the 57-acre Albion Borough Park.

James Borough in Mercer County was awarded a total of $156,000 for the development of Water Street Community Park, which will include the construction of a pavilion/ comfort station, pedestrian walkways and storm water management measures. It also includes the installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing, lighting and utilities and ADA access.

The grants are supported by the Keystone and Environmental Stewardship funds. The investments are among 169 conservative grants, awarded statewide, totaling $24.5 million