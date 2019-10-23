Rep. Parke Wentling to host concealed carry seminar/sportsmen’s event

Rep. Parke Wentling is inviting all firearm owners, hunters, anglers and other outdoor sports enthusiasts to attend the upcoming concealed carry seminar and sportsmen’s event. It will be on Thursday, November 7th from 5:30-8:30pm. The event will take place at the Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, which is located at 11965 State Highway 618 in Conneaut Lake.

“Our no-cost concealed carry seminar offers the opportunity for District 17 firearm owners, or anyone else, to expand their knowledge about freely, safely and responsibly exercising their right to keep and bear arms,” said Wentling. “The expert information presented is beneficial to everyone, whether you own a firearm or not. If you already have a concealed carry permit, or are thinking about obtaining one, I strongly encourage you to attend.”

Featured speakers Crawford County Sheriff Nick Hoke, Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will present the facts and answer questions about Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine and other valuable information regarding firearms safety and state gun laws.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Crawford County Conservation District, Crawford County Department of Health, Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Penn State Extension Forestry and Pymatuning State Park will all be on hand to offer their expertise and answer questions.