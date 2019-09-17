Rep. Pat Harkins announces $190,000 grant to fund improvements to McClelland Park

New walkways and structures will allow Erie residents to move fully enjoy a popular community park, thanks to a $190,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, announced today by State Rep. Pat Harkins.

The grant to McClelland Park will fund multiple will fund multiple improvements including the installation of an ADA accessible land bridge to be constructed across a stream in the park’s eastern section, the construction of a 240- foot boardwalk to improve accessibility over wet ground. There will also be the addition of two gazebos, two pavilions and signage.

“I’m thrilled about this funding,” Harkins said. “McClelland Park is a very special place in our community. It’s one that brings residents together to socialize, exercise and to forge friendships. By funding new structures and creating easier access to park areas that were difficult to navigate, the grant that was announced today will allow visitors to enjoy this special place from a new perspective.”