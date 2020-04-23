Rep. Pat Harkins issues expresses concern regarding Twinbrook transition to COVID-19 recovery center

State Rep. Pat Harkins says that he is concerned over the news regarding Twinbrook Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, saying he has raised concerns over their track record before.

“My concern is with the patients and employees. I want to make sure they are taken care of and protected. I don’t know if this is a ruse that they are going to have it as a COVID-19 recovery center, but there is a lot of hoops and barrels that they are going to have to jump over.” Harkins said.

Harkins adding he will continue to talk with state health officials about the facility, adding that he will continue to fight this change.