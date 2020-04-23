1  of  2
Breaking News
Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 68 Department of Health: 37,053 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 1,394 deaths are reported

Rep. Pat Harkins issues expresses concern regarding Twinbrook transition to COVID-19 recovery center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

State Rep. Pat Harkins says that he is concerned over the news regarding Twinbrook Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, saying he has raised concerns over their track record before.

“My concern is with the patients and employees. I want to make sure they are taken care of and protected. I don’t know if this is a ruse that they are going to have it as a COVID-19 recovery center, but there is a lot of hoops and barrels that they are going to have to jump over.” Harkins said.

Harkins adding he will continue to talk with state health officials about the facility, adding that he will continue to fight this change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar