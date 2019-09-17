Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announces state grant awarded for Edinboro Legion Pool maintenance

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced that the Edinboro Legion Pool is receiving more than $20,000 for structural maintenance and improvements to the pool and its operating facilities, this according to a news release by Rep. Bizzarro’s office.

The funds will be used to repair cracks in the pool, replace the rotting pump house door frame, secure the pipes, fix damaged cement concrete walls and to replace a broken ice cream chest that is used for food storage.

“The Edinboro Legion Pool is the only publicly accessible pool available in Edinboro Borough,” Bizzarro said. “It was in need of repair and I’m proud that the state recognizes its value to our community ad is investing in making it better for our neighbors and friends.”

The grant, which was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, is via the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.