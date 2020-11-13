Rep. Ryan Bizzarro elected to serve as House Democratic Policy Committee Chair

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced Thursday evening that he was elected to serve as Police Committee chairman for the 2021-2022 Legislative session.

Bizzarro was elected by his colleagues of the Pennsylvanian House Democratic Caucus.

Bizzarro is the first legislator in Erie to serve the Democratic caucus in a leadership role. The representative won the three-way race, facing colleagues from the Allegheny and Southeast Delegations.

“I am grateful a majority of my colleagues appointed me to this post. I value their support and confidence in my abilities to serve our caucus in this leadership role. As chairman of the Policy Committee, I look forward to finding innovative ways to bring the issues that matter most to Pennsylvanians to the forefront. I look forward to working with the leadership team to make sure we put people first with good jobs, access to affordable healthcare, and quality school.” Rep. Bizzarro said.