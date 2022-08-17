Drivers with peeling license plates will have the opportunity to get a new one.

A license plate replacement event will be taking place on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at State Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s office on Peninsula Drive.

Drivers are asked to bring their license plates, drivers license, and vehicle registration.

A Millcreek Township Police officer will also be on hand to check the license plates and determine if they need to be replaced.

The event is free and no registration is required.