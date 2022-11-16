Democratic Caucus leaders unanimously re-elected their leadership team to serve in the 2023-2024 legislative session.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro is the chairman of the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee and said he’s ready to continue to serve Pennsylvania residents.

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus re-elected their leadership team, which includes Bizzaro.

“I’m really excited to serve my community in this way. They are going to have an even louder voice now in Harrisburg. We’re going to continue to bring back the tax dollars so that our taxpayers in Erie County are receiving a return on their investment and their voice is absolutely going to be heard,” said State Rep. Ryan Bizzaro.

In addition to Bizzarro, six other representatives were re-elected to the Pennsylvania House Democratic leadership team.