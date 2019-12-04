Rep. Ryan Bizzarro urging Major League Baseball to save Minor League teams, including Erie SeaWolves

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is introducing a resolution calling on Major League Baseball to reconsider eliminating select Pennsylvania Minor League Baseball teams, including the Erie SeaWolves, this according to a news release from Rep. Bizzarro’s office.

According to a recent announcement from Major League Baseball, certain Pennsylvania teams are at stake to be dropped including the State College Spikes, Williamsport Crosscutters and Erie SeaWolves.

“I was taken aback that the MLB would even consider eliminating these teams. They offer an affordable experience for baseball enthusiasts and families, create jobs, boost economic activity and community revitalization. The economic impact to downtown Erie, including restaurants and hotels, could be more than $10 million annually,” Bizzarro explained.

Erie Events, UPMC Park facility manager, was recently awarded $12 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for much-needed upgrades to the ballpark. The total project costs will tally $16 million.

“The state made great investments in UPMC Park, and it’s important that this team stay open for our community to fully realize the benefits of that investment.”