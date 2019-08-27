Rep. Sonney to host Senior Expos in Corry, Harborcreek

Representative Curt Sonney will host Senior Expos in Corry and Harborcreek for senior citizens, family members, and caregivers.

The first event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Corry Community Center, 15 S. First Ave., Corry.

The second event will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harborcreek Fire Department Social Hall, 7275 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek.

“There are so many helpful programs and services available to our senior citizens, and the expo brings them all together in one convenient location,” Sonney said. “I hope people will come out and take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Dozens of vendors representing various state agencies, local governments, businesses, health care organizations and nonprofits will be on hand to provide information and answer questions important to seniors.

Flu shots will be administered during each expo, so make sure to bring your insurance cards.

For more information, you can contact Sonney’s offices in Erie (814-897-2080) or Corry (814-664-9126).