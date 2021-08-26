Repairs on the Maennerchor site building almost complete

The Maennerchor site building is almost complete with repairs.

The owner of the Maennerchor site building, Julio Reyes, said that the installation of a new roof of the building is complete.

Reyes said that there is still work that needs to be done with the asphalt in the parking lot.

Reyes also said that the building would need to pass inspection as well.

“That’s supposed to be happening within a week or so. We finished the repairs. The health department then came and gave us the inspection. Once we get the license then we’ll be able to get the license from the Liquor Control Board,” said Julio Reyes, Maennerchor Site Building Owner.

Reyes said that he plans to open his business to the public on September 17th.

