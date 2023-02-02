As necessary repairs are being made at East Middle School, students will stay home for virtual learning Friday.

Repairs are needed at East Middle School to their fire alarm system. A recent fire drill at the school informed the administration that upgrades were necessary.

“While the fire alarm is currently working, we’re not sure whether or not some hiccup can happen, and then it goes down again. Because of that, because we’re not sure how long this fix is going to last, we have extra officers there doing a fire watch just as some kind of redundancy,” said Neal Brookman, Assistant Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools.

Students will return to East Middle School on Monday.