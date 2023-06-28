(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police announced they will be hosting an event for motorists to replace their illegible license plate free of charge.

According to a release, PSP is teaming up with Pennsylvania state Representative Jake Banta to host a free event for motorists to get the process of replacing their illegible plates started free of charge.

Motorists can drive up to the Stancliff Hose Company located at 328 High Street in Waterford between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, to receive an MV-44 application to fill out. That form will need to be signed by a state trooper on site. No registration is required to attend the event.

Residents can also pick up an MV-44 form at any PSP police station or at any of state Rep. Banta’s offices in Waterford, Girard or North East prior to the event to have a trooper sign off on.

PA state law prohibits driving without a license plate that is legible meaning plates that are blistered, peeling or discolored, lost reflectivity or has an unrecognizable number or letter qualify for free replacement.

Questions related to this event can be directed to Trooper Katelyn Blount at 814-898-4555 or Rep. Banta’s office at 814-796-7375.