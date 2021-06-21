Replacing your license plate: Two ways to get a new one for free in PA

License plates are supposed to be an easy way to identify who owns a vehicle. But, what if the letters and plate are peeling away?

In Pennsylvania, there are two ways to get your license plate replaced for free — the owner of the registered vehicle must obtain either a MV-46 or MV-44 form.

The press officer from PennDOT explains when it’s time to get a new plate for your vehicle.

“Registration plate is deemed ineligible when one or more letters or numbers can not be recognized from 50 feet, or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” said Diego Sandino, press officer, PennDOT.

Visit PennDOT’s website to get your free replacement plate.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list