Report: Bojangles has been Pennsylvania’s favorite chicken restaurant during the pandemic

A recent study shows that Pennsylvanians are eating fried chicken more than any other type of fast food during the current pandemic.

According to the latest TOP Data study, while visits to fast food restaurants are down by 23%, fried chicken has only seen a 6% reduction, outperforming burger and taco chains which have experienced a downturn of 15% and pizza chains at -21%.

KFC currently ranks as America’s favorite fried chicken restaurant, coming in as number one in 14 states.

Of the different fried chicken restaurants in Pennsylvania, the study shows that Bojangles is number one on the list for Pennsylvanians, surrounded by Zaxby’s to the immediate south, Raising Cane’s to the immediate west, and a sea of KFC to the east.

Only two other states had Bojangles as their number one pick–Kentucky and West Virginia.

Top 4 Favorite Chicken Restaurant’s in Pennsylvania:



1.Bojangles

2.KFC

3.Popeyes

4.Chick-fil-A

The list of fried chicken restaurants includes Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, KFC, Church’s Chicken, Bojangles and Raising Cane’s.