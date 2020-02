The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board releasing their latest numbers for the month of January.

This report indicates that revenue was up almost 17% for January of 2020 when compared to January of 2019.

The revenue coming from six different sources including: slot machines, table games, sports wagering and video gaming terminals.

In the City of Erie, the reported total revenue at Presque Isle Downs and Casino was over $10 million in 2020. That amount is up from over $8.7 million in 2019.