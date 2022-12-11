A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin Laundry.

A member of Lake City Fire Company was first on the scene and reported smoke coming from the structure, later updating that to a dryer fire.

When Lake City Fire Company’s engine arrived, crews quickly used a water can to apply water on the fire. Crews from Girard and Lake City also provided ventilation for the structure.

According to reports, the business has since reopened but is currently down a dryer. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.