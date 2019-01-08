Local News

Reported home invasion on 2200 block of Liberty Street Monday

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 04:37 PM EST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 05:24 PM EST

Reported home invasion on 2200 block of Liberty Street Monday

Erie Police are investigating reports of an armed home invasion.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Liberty Street around 9:30 Monday night.  A Woman told them an unknown man came to her apartment door, pointed a gun at her and forced his way inside. He allegedly pushed her in a room, stole items from the apartment, and fled.

Police are now looking for evidence, including any video evidence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected