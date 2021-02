Congratulation to JET 24/FOX66/YourErie.com’s own reporter Chelsea Swift who ran the NYCRUNS Central Park Half Marathon in Central Park today.

This marathon began on West Drive near 100th Street, completing two and a half loops of the park across 72nd Street and up Harlem Hill before finishing near 96th Street.

In this race Swift finished 9th out of 134 participants with an overall time of 1:26:21.

Learn more about this race here.