Reports of loud explosion over night on East 24th Street send police and fire crews to investigate

The Erie City Police along with the Erie Fire Department were called to 443 East 24th Street around 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

According to the reports, police and fire crews were responding to what seemed to be a loud explosion from the inside of the house.

After interviewing multiple neighbors around the area, police indicated that several juveniles were sent running from the house just moments before the said explosion occurred.

Police and fire investigators are currently continuing to investigate this situation, as well as search for a cause.