There are reports tonight about a possible connection between Representative Mike Kelly, and the forged fake elector documents that a member of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s staff attempted to have delivered to Vice President Pence on January 6, 2021.

The story broke by Politico tonight.

Those documents were presented as evidence during Tuesday’s January 6 commission hearing, as screen shots from a Johnson staffer’s phone.

Johnson made the assertion on the Vicki McKenna Show, a conservative talk radio show.

According to that same report, Kelly’s Spokesperson Matt Knoedler said the following in a statement.

“Senator Johnson’s statements about Representative Kelly are patently false. Mr. Kelly has not spoken to Sen. Johnson for the better part for a decade, and he has no knowledge of the claims Mr. Johnson is making related to the 2020 election.”

