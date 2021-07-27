Reports of sinking boat prompts rescue operation on Lake Erie

Reports of a sinking boat prompted a rescue operation on Lake Erie.

Emergency crews were first notified of a boat in distress around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The boat was on the lake off of Shorewood Drive in North East Township.

According to Erie County 911, there were four people on the boat. Two of these people were taken to shore by a fire department vessel and then check out for injuries.

The Coast Guard responded along with Fuller and Fairfield Hose Companies.

The Coast Guard took the other two people onboard and began towing the boat, but the boat capsized and sank.

No injuries were reported.

