Reports on gunshots leads to arrest

On Thursday April 2nd around 8:40 p.m. Meadville City Police Department received calls of shots fired, near the intersection of Randolph Street and North Main Street in the City of Meadville
When officers arrived at the scene they found shell casings in the street. No injuries however were reported.
Through information provided by a caller, police were able to identify Ragene Gilbert as the shooter. Gilbert, 24, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene.
Gilbert has been charged with the following:
- Convicted persons not to possess a firearm
- Carry firearms without a license
- Recklessly endangering another person
- Possessing a small amount of marijuana
- Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Careless driving
Gilbert has been transported to Crawford County Jail for arraigned.