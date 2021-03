Plastics in the water supply is a growing problem around the world and apparently here at home as well.

A report from the Pennenvironment Research and Policy Center looked at 53 Pennsylvania Waterways, including Lake Erie, Edinboro Lake, Elk Creek and Millcreek.

The investigation found small amounts of plastics called microplastics in every spot that was tested.

The report calls for changes to be made in how single use bottles and containers are used and recycled in America.