Representative Bizzarro announces more than $720,000 in emergency funding headed to Erie County

As the COVID-19 crisis continues in Pennsylvania and across the nation, state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced that Erie County and numerous local municipalities have been selected to receive a total of more than $720,000 in emergency funding.

“This crisis has affected our entire society, from people’s ability to work to communities’ ability to shelter and feed their neighbors. We are mobilizing across the state to expand or create new programs and make sure that emergency federal funding is moving quickly to the frontlines of this crisis. I’m thankful Governor Tom Wolf’s administration was able to get these dollars moving and out to local municipalities and look forward to continuing to work with the governor and his team to address the vital needs of our communities,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D) Erie.

Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the emergency grants are being administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development and represent the first round of emergency funding being directed to local communities to assist with community development and affordable housing activities to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the grants awarded in Erie County, in the third legislative district the county government of Erie was selected to receive $159,506; McKean Township $61,454; Washington Township $61,514; and Edinboro $66,725.

“COVID-19 has had a major impact on communities across Pennsylvania, and this funding will serve as a critical resource for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. By working together with the federal government, we can safeguard the health and well-being of individuals across the commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin.

A full list of funding awarded Friday can be found here.

Additionally, to combat the effects of homelessness, DCED announced it will receive nearly $20 million in federal funding, and has released application and guidelines to accept proposals for funding.

Proposals will be accepted from eligible applicants though June 1.